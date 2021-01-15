ALL travel corridors from the UK will be closed from 4am on Monday, January 18, the prime minister has announced.
The announcement was made at this evening's press conference by prime minister Boris Johnson and is intended to protect the UK against the new coronavirus strains.
The move also ends the quarantine exemption for arrivals from selected nations.
Mr Johnson said: “It’s precisely because we have the hope of that vaccine and the risk of new strains coming from overseas that we must take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering the country.
“Yesterday we announced that we’re banning flights from South America and Portugal and to protect us against the risk from as-yet-unidentified strains we will also temporarily close all travel corridors from 4am on Monday.
“Following conversations with the devolved administrations we will act together so this applies across the whole of the UK.”