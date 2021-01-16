HOUSE prices in Gwent are still on the rise according to Zoopla - and these are some of the most expensive places to buy in the region.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a rethink with people working from home and a lot of people are less willing to live in larger areas in order to commute to offices if their jobs can be effectively carried out at home.

Zoopla has compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Gwent.

This list was calculated using Zoopla's pricing estimates, which takes both transactions and listing data into account.

Here are the eight places across the region where the highest average house price was paid over the last 12 months.

1) Usk, Current average value - £395,762

Prices in Usk have risen by almost eight per cent over the last 12 months according to Zoopla.

And even in the last three months, homes in Usk have, on average, gained more than £5,000 in value.

2) Chepstow, Current average value - £344,061

The average price of the 34 homes sold in Chepstow over the last six months is almost £360,000.

Despite a slight drop in value since that time, according to Zoopla, Chepstow is still one of the most expensive places to buy in Gwent.

3) Monmouth, Current average value - £342,123

A home bought in Monmouth five years ago would have gained almost £50,000 of value today, Zoopla suggest.

While prices in the town have remained consistently above the UK average during that period.

4) Abergavenny, Current average value - £299,019

More than 100 properties have been sold in Abergavenny over the last 12 months, for an average price of £289,345.

The Zoopla estimate value of £299,019 makes it the fourth most expensive location in Gwent.

5) Caldicot, Current average value - £280,027

Prices in Caldicot have risen by more than six per cent over the last 12 months according to Zoopla.

And even in the last three months, homes in Caldicot have, on average, gained almost £1,500 in value.

6) Newport, Current average value - £195,149

House prices in Newport have risen consistently over the past five years, but still remain well below the UK average, according to Zoopla.

Over the last 12 months Newport properties have seen an average price rise of more than £15,000.

7) Caerphilly, Current average value - £186,740

More than 250 homes were sold in Caerphilly in the last 12 months, for an average price of £177,210.

Since then, Zoopla estimates they would've risen in value by more than £18,000.

8) Cwmbran, Current average value - £177,401

Cwmbran takes eighth place on the list, with an average price paid of £185,393 over the last 12 months.

Over the last five years, few places in Gwent has seen as much of a surge in interest as Cwmbran, with house prices today up 20 per cent from the same point in 2016.