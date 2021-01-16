THE average number of coronavirus patients in Gwent hospitals over the last seven days fell for the first time in more than two months this week.

However, the numbers remain well in excess of those at previous points in the pandemic.

Between January 7 and January 13, there were an average of 615 patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board hospitals.

That is down from the previous week's figure of 620, but well above the same point two months ago, where the average stood at 415.

The 45 people admitted to Gwent hospitals with suspected or confirmed coronavirus on January 12 was also the most since October 2.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has increased over the last two months

Across Wales as a whole, the numbers continue to rise.

On average there were 2,752 patients in Welsh hospitals with suspected or confirmed coronavirus over the last seven days.

The 2,879 patients in hospital on January 12 represented the most of any point in the pandemic.

While there were 128 patients admitted to hospital each day on average.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has increased over the last two months

On Wednesday, Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, warned that there were more than double the number of coronavirus patients in hospital than were seen during the peak of the first wave.

Dr Goodall said: “We have now exceeded double the peak we experienced during the first wave in April. At that level, the NHS will have to make some very difficult decisions about the balance of services it can provide.

“Very sadly, about 38 per cent of people with coronavirus who have needed critical care did not survive.

“And because we have seen higher numbers of admissions in the second wave, we’ve seen a higher number of deaths therefore in critical care.

“The last few weeks have been sobering and extremely difficult for staff throughout the NHS. High levels of positive cases in the community leads to more hospital admissions, more seriously ill patients, including in critical care, and ultimately to more deaths.”