PLANNED improvements for a park in Caldicot have been announced after funding was secured for the work.

Monmouthshire council says the updates for Cas Troggi Park are part of a wider project within Caldicot, known as the Church Road development scheme, to improve green infrastructure and active travel in the town.

The money procured for the park by Monmouthshire council will be used to plant new native trees and hedging, a “wild play” space behind the existing football kickabout area, a cycle path for young children, and an outdoor gym.

Improvements to the football area are also under consideration.

Plans for upgrades to Cas Troggi Park. Picture: Monmouthshire County Council

Councillor for Caldicot Castle Jo Watkins, who has campaigned for years for the dishevelled space to be updated, says there is no better time for the improvement works to start.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” she said, “we’ve worked hard to get this funding and it’s great to know it’s going to pay off.

“While it has become rather rundown it’s always been a safe and nice environment for kids and families to be in, and it deserves a long overdue upgrade.

“With current coronavirus restrictions likely to continue, it’s brilliant news that our residents will soon have an appealing space to enjoy outside.”

The green area in the middle indicates the site for the planned upgrades

Work on the landscaping is expected to start within the next few weeks.

The project for the wider area, including at Caldicot Castle Country Park, is hoped to improve the appeal of the town and links between the park and the town centre by reducing traffic and increasing the number of walkers and cyclists.

The creation of a new multi-user active travel route is also planned through the country park.