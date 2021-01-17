MAPS comparing the current situation with that of four weeks ago show a slight improvement in the spread of coronavirus across South Wales in the past month.
The Government graphic shows how infection rates in almost every area have steadied all fallen in the past four weeks.
On the map, lighter, green colours show low infection rates - the number of positive cases per 100,000 people - while darker blues show higher rates, with purple being the highest rates of infection.
Greens show a rate of below 99 infections per 100,000 people, light blue is 100-199, dark blue 200--399 and purple shows a rate of 400 and higher.
The map, compares the rates in the seven days to December 11 (left), with the seven days to January 8 (right).
Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend all saw a drop in category, while only Powys saw an increase during the four week period.
The fall in numbers is shown in weekly incidence rates reported by Public Health Wales over that time period as well.
All areas of Gwent have fallen in the last four weeks, with Blaenau Gwent seeing a particularly steep fall, from 911.8 cases per 100,000 residents in the week from December 14 to 20, to 320.6 cases per 100,000 in the week from January 4 to 10.
Caerphilly fell from 787.5 to 344.1, while Newport fell from 822.4 to 417.
Torfaen and Monmouthshire also saw a decline in incidence rate from 718.4 to 435.3 and 476.8 to 274.9 respectively.
