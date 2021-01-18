During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

WITH schools closed and children learning from home until at least February half-term, it has left many pupils lacking equipment needed to continue their education at home.

A Newport business is helping to bridge the gap and ensure pupils have the necessary equipment including laptops and phones. Michael Stuart of Microsmith Electronics Ltd are asking for people to donate their old laptops for them to refurbish and give to those who need them – if they are school pupils or even people in hospital needing a way to stay in contact with family and friends.

They have launched Microsmith iRecycle which will recycle old IT back into the community. Mr Stuart said: “We are asking for everyone to dig into their attic, garage or junk draw and donate old kit they may have laying around. We want tablets, laptops, computers and mobile phones.”

There is a minimum spec for the devices to ensure that they are viable to be reused. The devices, once donated, will be refurbished, have existing data destroyed, and then they will be donated into the community. To donate a device, head to the following link https://micro-smith.co.uk/microsmith-irecycle/

Those who the scheme will be beneficial for include school children who need laptops for home learning, people who have been admitted to hospital, people in nursing and care homes and anyone who may be homeless.

This service will be free but there is a donation page to help purchase the parts needed to refurbish the devices https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/microsmith-irecycle