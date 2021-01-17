A FATHER-SON motorcycle racing team from Blaenavon are gearing up for their biggest challenge yet after making the step up to the national stage.

Daniel Boucher (rider) and his father Lyndon (team manager), along with mechanic Ian Watkins, make up Boucher Racing.

Last year, competing in No Limits Racing, they secured eight podium finishes – with six wins.

This season, the team are preparing to take to the track as part of the British Superbike Ducati TriOptions championship.

MORE NEWS:

The tournament sees riders battle it out on circuits up and down the country and will be the team’s first experience of televised events.

“I’m over the moon to get the opportunity to be racing on TV this year,” said Daniel.

“It’s been a long road from coming from a motocross background and making the switch to superbike racing.

“It’s been amazing journey and looking forward to seeing how we get on this year.

“It’s a massive step up from club racing.”

Daniel and his father built up the team from the humble beginnings of a track day hobby.

“We noticed we had a bit of speed coming and entered our first race two years ago at Castle Combe,” he said.

“We were shocked that we were running at the front of the class we entered.”

Since then, a lot of “time, money, blood sweat and tears” have been shed by Boucher Racing to get to where they are but Daniel says they are ready for the challenge ahead of them.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he said.

“I cannot wait.

“Also, I cannot thank my father enough for giving me the opportunity to follow my dream.”

He also expressed his gratitude for the faith shown by the team’s sponsors in allowing them to reach this stage.

“Thank you to LBW, Freemanz flooring, Proweld (SW) Ltd, Baldwin Heating Services, WSC Performance, Bell Helmets, EBC Brakes, Albion Welding, Mercury Ear Protection, Maben Vehicle Hire and Dabo.”