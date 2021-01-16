THE continued coronavirus restrictions on children's sport has had an adverse effect on their physical and mental health.

That is according to Newport East Senedd Member John Griffiths, who has renewed calls for the relaxation of the restrictions around children’s sport and activity classes when the leeway allows it.

Speaking in a Senedd debate after being contacted by concerned parents, he said “exercise is so important, not just for physical health, but also for mental health, for just quality of life and enjoyment”.

Parents have expressed concerns about how their children's activities outside school in terms of physical activity and sport have been affected by the lockdown.

Mr Griffiths said: “The children's activities outside school in terms of physical activity and sport are very important to them as families.

"It’s very important to the growing experience that these young people have, and they do instil good habits for life when they get involved in football, tennis, cricket, gymnastics, dance or whatever it might be. It's very valuable indeed to keep good health and enjoyable pastimes throughout lifetimes.

“I do think that when there is some leeway to relax the restrictions that we currently have, those sport and activity classes for our young people should be towards the top of that queue. Just behind that should be a much more general opening up of sport and leisure for all ages. I hope very much that the Welsh Government will give that plea and that call very serious consideration.”

He also praised the work of Newport Live and the work they have done with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to support people with Long-Covid and their rehabilitation.