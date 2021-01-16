A WEATHER warning for rain has been issued for most of Wales next week.
The warning, which comes into effect on Monday at 6pm, is expected to be in place until 6pm on Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall is forecast to combine with meltwater from snow which has fallen in upland areas of the country.
This sustained rainfall, coupled with the melting snow, could potentially cause further flash flooding in areas already waterlogged.
Much of Gwent is in the affected area.
Approximately 30-60 mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with the potential for up to 150-200 mm across the regions most exposed hills.
Strong winds will also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.
For information about preparing for potential flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice