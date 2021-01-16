A CARE boss has been left frustrated by people in Gwent not turning up for coronavirus vaccines.

Mary Wimbury, the chief executive of Care Forum Wales which represents nearly 500 independent providers, said it was particularly galling when many vulnerable care home residents in the Aneurin Bevan health board area are desperate to have them.

There has been a significant number of no-shows across Wales at a time when vaccine supplies are limited.

It was now, said Ms Wimbury, a race against time to get all 23,000 care home residents as well as the 12,000 staff in Wales vaccinated, with the Welsh Government promising that all of them will be given the jab before the end of January.

She said: “I really hope that the Welsh Government meet the target because every day that people are waiting for a vaccine is a day that they are in more danger.

READ MORE:

“We’ve seen vaccination of care home staff and residents really ramp up in the last week and this week so I hope we can get there. We really need to get it done.

“It’s very frustrating when you hear about missed appointments with people not turning up to be vaccinated at a time when staff and residents seriously want one.

“It’s especially disappointing when care homes are the top priority group and we are seeing other groups being vaccinated alongside them as well.

“I understand a cancellation hotline is now being set up so hopefully this will lead to fewer unused appointments.

“I don’t think you can underestimate how desperate care home residents and staff are for this vaccination.”