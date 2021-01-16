THERE have been 55 newly reported deaths and 1,129 newly confirmed coronavirus cases according to Public Health Wales.
The 55 deaths reported today bring the Public Health Wales total - throughout the pandemic - to 4,226 deaths.
797 of this cumulative death total has occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Blaenau Gwent, with 13 new deaths reported in the latest batch of statistics.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Public Health Wales reports 1,221 deaths in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, 653 in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, 642 in Swansea Bay UHB, 563 in Cardiff and Vale UHB, 304 in Hywel Dda UHB, 40 in Powys Dda TBH, and six residents outside Wales.
READ MORE:
According to Public Health Wales statistics there has been 178,989 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic which includes the 1,129 cases reported today.
Public Health Wales have reported that 2,239,245 tests have been carried out throughout the pandemic - 15,396 of these tests have been carried out since their last report.
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus, throughout the entire pandemic, according to Public Health Wales is as follows:
Blaenau Gwent - 10
Caerphilly - 27
Monmouthshire - nine
Newport - 38
Torfaen - 13
Anglesey - six
Conwy - 39
Denbighshire - 43
Flintshire - 105
Gwynedd - 58
Wrexham - 130
Cardiff - 96
Vale of Glamorgan - 62
Bridgend - 65
Merthyr Tydfil - 20
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 69
Carmarthenshire - 46
Ceredigion - 12
Pembrokeshire - 18
Powys - 60
Neath Port Talbot - 49
Swansea - 42
Unknown location - 10
Resident outside Wales - 102
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment