POLICE in Cardiff are appealing for information following a serious assault in the city last night.
The incident occurred in the Splott area of Cardiff at around 8pm yesterday.
Officers attended Howard Street, where a 32 year-old man was being treated by paramedics for puncture wounds to his body.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.
READ MORE:
A police cordon was set up at the location but has since been taken down.
An investigation into the incident is now underway.
Anybody who has information is urged to contact 101 and give reference 016956 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.