PARTYGOERS were fined after police were called to a gathering at a house in Gwent.
Police received a report of a party in the Glyn-Gaer area of Gelligaer, Caerphilly.
Officers arrived at the house and handed out fixed penalty notices to those who were found breaching coronavirus regulations.
A statement on Gwent Police Twitter account covering Caerphilly said: “Officers were called to a report of an on-going house party in Glyn-Gaer last night, on attendance officers broke up a party, explained current Welsh Government regulations on Covid-19 breaches, fixed penalty notices issued to those at the property.”
