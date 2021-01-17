A MASS vaccination centre has opened in Abergavenny as part of the Welsh Government's efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The Abergavenny centre joined the national vaccination programme yesterday.
In Monmouthshire yesterday, there were nine cases of the virus - which is the lowest number for some time - with the rate per 100,000 population falling to 266.
CEO of Monmouthshire County Council Paul Matthews said: This will speed up the roll-out.
"Thanks to all staff/officers of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the Army and volunteers."
There will be 35 vaccination centres operational across Wales in the coming weeks, with four located in Gwent.
A map, published by the Welsh Government revealed there would be sites in Newport, Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale - as well as the one in Abergavenny.
These are the three key milestones for vaccinations, set out by the health minister earlier this week.
- By mid-February – all care home residents and staff; frontline health and social care staff; everyone over 70 and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable will have been offered vaccination
- By the Spring – vaccination will have been offered to all the other phase one priority groups. This is everyone over 50 and everyone who is at-risk because they have an underlying health condition
- By the autumn – vaccination will have been offered to all other eligible adults in Wales, in line with any guidance issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)