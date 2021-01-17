GWENT Police are investigating the death of a large number of sheep in Monmouthshire.
A livestock worrying incident has caused the death of 50 ewes.
The incident occurred in north Monmouthshire.
The animals were forced into the corner of their field - where they died.
READ MORE:
- Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Abergavenny
In a statement, released on social media, Gwent Police's rural crime team said: "This is taken seriously by all rural crime teams.
"Report all livestock attacks on 101."