GWENT Police are on the hunt for a new member of their canine unit.
They are looking for a confident, energetic dog with a big personality to join their four-legged officers in Gwent.
Does you dog fit the bill?
READ MORE:
- Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Abergavenny
If you or someone you know has a furry friend with potential as a crime fighter this could be their chance.
If so, get in touch with one of the Gwent Police handlers at James.Watkins@gwent.pnn.police.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment