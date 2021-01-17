GWENT Police are on the hunt for a new member of their canine unit.

They are looking for a confident, energetic dog with a big personality to join their four-legged officers in Gwent.

Does you dog fit the bill?

If you or someone you know has a furry friend with potential as a crime fighter this could be their chance.

If so, get in touch with one of the Gwent Police handlers at James.Watkins@gwent.pnn.police.uk