THERE have been 48 newly reported deaths and 1,172 newly confirmed coronavirus cases according to Public Health Wales.
The 48 deaths reported today bring the Public Health Wales total - throughout the pandemic - to 4,274 deaths.
801 of this cumulative death total has occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Blaenau Gwent, with four new deaths reported in the latest batch of statistics.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Public Health Wales reports 1,233 deaths in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, 660 in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, 647 in Swansea Bay UHB, 572 in Cardiff and Vale UHB, 315 in Hywel Dda UHB, 40 in Powys Dda TBH, and six residents outside Wales.
According to Public Health Wales statistics there has been 180,161 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic which includes the 1,172 cases reported today.
Public Health Wales have reported that 2,254,371 tests have been carried out throughout the pandemic - 15,126 of these tests have been carried out since their last report.
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus, throughout the entire pandemic, according to Public Health Wales are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent - 11
Caerphilly - 52
Monmouthshire - 21
Newport - 77
Torfaen - 34
Anglesey - 14
Conwy - 33
Denbighshire - 40
Flintshire - 87
Gwynedd - 49
Wrexham - 90
Cardiff - 175
Vale of Glamorgan - 52
Bridgend - 81
Merthyr Tydfil - 19
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 66
Carmarthenshire - 50
Ceredigion - 17
Pembrokeshire - 23
Powys - 22
Neath Port Talbot - 45
Swansea - 40
Unknown location - 12
Resident outside Wales - 62
