HERE are the names and faces of the six men most wanted by Gwent Police this weekend.
Can you help officers find them?
If so call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant reference.
You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Shabaz Ali
Police are appealing for information to find Shabaz Ali, 27, from Newbridge, who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on December 8.
He was jailed in 2015 for his role in a death crash in Newport.
Aspiring beautician Xana Doyle, 19, sustained fatal injuries when a stolen car in which she was a passenger flipped over at 60mph on Usk Way.
Ali was sent to prison for seven years and three months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking.
He has links to Newport and Birmingham.
Reference: 2100005674.
READ MORE: Policewoman 'stalked by psycho boyfriend'
Danny Tinklin
Detectives want to speak with Danny Tinklin, 26, from Blackwood, following an assault that occurred in Brynmawr on December 18, 2020.
Reference: 2000457544.
MORE NEWS: Covidiots fined after Gwent Police break up house party
Mark Arthur Worgan
Police think Mark Arthur Worgan, aged 31, from Bargoed, can help them with their enquiries after a burglary in Monmouthshire.
Reference: 2100006201.
READ MORE: Locked Up: Drug dealers, thieves and knifeman recently jailed
James Fleming
Police are looking for 35-year-old James Fleming from Caerphilly.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he breached a community order.
Reference: 2000330801.
Ryan Harrison
Officers are trying to find 26-year-old Ryan Harrison from Monmouthshire who also has links to Newport.
They want to speak to him about an investigation into an assault in Caldicot.
Reference: 2000288791.
Joshua Adams
Detectives would like to speak to Joshua Adams, 32, from Newport, in connection with an assault inquiry.
Reference: 2000441620.