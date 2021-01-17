THE owner of a well-established fish and chip shop has disproved a rumour that the business has closed.
Vacara’s fish and chip shop, on Llanarth Street in Newport, is still open for take-away, despite a rumour circulating on social media that the venue has closed down.
But there has been a change to Vacara's opening times as a result of the pandemic.
Owner Alan Edwards said: “I’ve seen the post on Facebook and it is incorrect.
“We can’t open the restaurant, but we are still open for take-away.”
Mr Edwards confirmed that Vacara’s is still open on week days with a change to their opening times.
Vacara's new opening times - at least while current restrictions are in place - are as follows:
- Monday: 11am - 3pm
- Tuesday: 11am - 3pm
- Wednesday: 11am - 3pm
- Thursday: 11am - 3pm
- Friday: 11am - 3pm
The business will not, for the time being, open on weekends as the banks are closed and there has been a reduction in footfall throughout the city centre.
“There are a few shops open in town but town closes up earlier than normal,” added Mr Edwards.
Vacara's is one of more than 600 businesses represented by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID).
Responding to the Facebook rumour, Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “Daft rumours like that are the last thing businesses need at the moment.”
