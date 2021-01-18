LLISWERRY and Uskmouth in Newport and Chepstow North in Monmouthshire topped the places in Gwent with the most Covid cases in recent days, according to Public Health Wales.
Up to now in the pandemic, Chepstow North has generally seen some of the lowest figures in the region, but in the seven days up to January 12 the area recorded 55 new cases at a rolling case rate of 567.4 per 100,000 population – the highest rolling case rate in Gwent for that week.
The health board has attributed the rising cases in the Monmouthshire town to an outbreak at a care home.
Lliswerry and Uskmouth recorded the most cases in Gwent with 60 new cases at a rate of 518.1.
In the same seven days Wales had an average rolling case rate of 321.9.
The other cases per area for the health board region are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 34 new cases at a rate of 382.9
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 20 new cases at a rate of 273.1
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 23 new cases at a rate of 405.4
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 12 new cases at a rate of 197.6
- Bargoed: 19 new cases at a rate of 307.7
- St Cattwg: 16 new cases at a rate of 210.4
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: 30 new cases at a rate of 309.2
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 16 new cases at a rate of 206.5
- Blackwood: 17 new cases at a rate of 231.2
- Newbridge: seven new cases at a rate of 104.6
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 39 new cases at a rate of 481.4
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 26 new cases at a rate of 253
- Pontllanfraith: 20 new cases at a rate of 232.5
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 20 new cases at a rate of 275
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: 27 new cases at a rate of 463.3
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 22 new cases at a rate of 240.5
- Aber Valley: 20 new cases at a rate of 293.9
- Bedwas and Trethomas: 24 new cases at a rate of 351.2
- Risca West: 11 new cases at a rate of 212.2
- Risca East: 21 new cases at a rate of 334.3
- Machen: 19 new cases at a rate of 347.3
- Caerphilly South: 39 new cases at a rate of 364.8
- Caerphilly West: 26 new cases at a rate of 345.7
- Caerphilly East: 34 new cases at a rate of 345.4
- Machen: 19 new cases at a rate of 347.3
Newport
- Marshfield: 26 new cases at a rate of 310.7
- Rogerstone: 30 new cases at a rate of 325.1
- Pye Corner and Graig: 13 new cases at a rate of 205.9
- Duffryn and Maesglas: 23 new cases at a rate of 280.8
- Pill and Docks: 34 new cases at a rate of 384.5
- Stow Hill: 24 new cases at a rate of 365.9
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: 14 new cases at a rate of 220.2
- Bettws: 34 new cases at a rate of 422.7
- Malpas: 21 new cases at a rate of 267.9
- Caerleon: 27 new cases at a rate of 347
- St Julians and Barnardtown: 19 new cases at a rate of 267.9
- Maindee: 33 new cases at a rate of 413.1
- Victoria and Somerton: 50 new cases at a rate of 421.8
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: 60 new cases at a rate of 518.1
- Beechwood: ten new cases at a rate of 164.1
- Lawrence Hill: 16 new cases at a rate of 267.1
- Ringland: 28 new cases at a rate of 522.1
- Langstone and Llanwern: 42 new cases at a rate of 474.6
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: nine new cases at a rate of 132.8
Monmouthshire
- Chepstow North and Trellech: 55 new cases at a rate of 567.4
- Monmouth and Wyesham: 26 new cases at a rate of 230.6
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: ten new cases at a rate of 136.7
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: 16 new cases at a rate of 191.7
- Abergavenny North: 15 new cases at a rate of 195.7
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: 21 new cases at a rate of 245.2
- Usk and Goytre: 16 new cases at a rate of 186.5
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: 24 new cases at a rate of 282.4
- Chepstow South: 27 new cases at a rate of 313.7
- Caldicot South: 30 new cases at a rate of 366
- Magor and Rogiet: 12 new cases at a rate of 153
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: 22 new cases at a rate of 341
- Abersychan: 21 new cases at a rate of 283.7
- Trefethin and Penygarn: 29 new cases at a rate of 380
- New Inn: 13 new cases at a rate of 219.9
- Pontypool: 36 new cases at a rate of 395.9
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 27 new cases at a rate of 353.4
- Croesyceilog: 20 new cases at a rate of 275.2
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 22 new cases at a rate of 340
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 32 new cases at a rate of 475.6
- Cwmbran: 29 new cases at a rate of 386.6
- Hollybush and Henllys: 19 new cases at a rate of 280.9
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: 19 new cases at a rate of 254.5
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 26 new cases at a rate of 340.8
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: 18 new cases at a rate of 254.4
- Rassau and Beaufort: eight new cases at a rate of 113.6
- Brynmawr: 14 new cases at a rate of 252.4
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 19 new cases at a rate of 242.4
- Tredegar and Georgetown: 15 new cases at a rate of 179.6
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 20 new cases at a rate of 235.7
- Blaina and Nantyglo: 30 new cases at a rate of 316.2
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 25 new cases at a rate of 277.7
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 11 new cases at a rate of 156.6