Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Reuben Thomas William Evans-Payne was born on October 1, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lbs 9oz. He is the first child of Rhys Evans and Hannah Payne, of Newport.

Oakley John Scott arrived on October 31, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb. Oakley's parents are Russell Scott and Louise Scott, of Risca, and his big sister is Sofia, aged five.

Welcome to Harlow-Grace Godsell who was born on December 10, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 10oz. Mum and dad are Zoe Grovell and Leon Godsell, of Abertillery, and her big sister is Tegan Grovell, aged eight.

Aoife Grace Gallagher-Hill arrived at the the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on December 8, 2020, weighing 7lb 15oz. Mum and dad are Aine Gallagher and Gethyn Hill, of Rogerstone.

This is Lyra Lynda Steiner who was born on July 15, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny. She weighed 5lb 3oz. Her parents are Emily and Chris Steiner, of Abergavenny, and her big brother is Jaden, aged nine.

Ifé Constance Joanne Nicholls was born on December 12, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on December 8, 2020, weighing 8lb 9oz. She is the first child of Madelaine Johnstone and Warren Nicholls, of Newport. Her name means love in Yoruba.

Here is Carter Owen Smith who was born 13 days early on November 2, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 9oz. Carter is the first child of Kasey Donovan and Scott Smith.

Malia-Rae Evans was born on December 12 at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Mum and dad are Lindsey Bidgway and Christian Evans, of Blackwood, and her sibling is Peyton, aged seven.

Elijah David Caddy was born five weeks early on December 16, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 13oz. He is the first child of Charlotte Weaver and Gareth Caddy, of Griffithstown. Elijah spent time in the hospital's ICU and mum Charlotte also had to stay in hospital but they both came home on Christmas Eve. Dad Gareth said: "Elijah is doing well. He spent another night in the Grange after Christmas as he was not gaining weight, but since then has progressed with his feeding and he’s up to 6lb 12oz."