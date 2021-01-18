A MEMBER of the RAF has spoken out about helping administer coronavirus vaccinations in Cwmbran.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, who run the site, expressed their thanks for their RAF colleagues in a tweet as Senior Aircraftman Jimmy Blay spoke about the work he and his RAF colleagues are doing.
The tweet said: "We're so grateful to our RAF colleagues for helping us vaccinate the population of Gwent as efficiently as possible."
In the video SAC Blay tells of his admiration for the NHS and the long days.
He said: "Hello, I'm SAC Jimmy Blay, I'm from the RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire and we're here in Cwmbran helping with the vaccinations. It's been great helping out. It's been long days but I've found a new admiration for the NHS staff as they work so hard and long hours."
The Welsh Government also thanked the RAF for their support in a tweet saying: "We can't thank the military enough for their support during the pandemic. They are now helping us deliver the vaccine across Wales.
"These Royal Air Force personnel have already helped Aneurin Bevan University Health Board healthcare workers vaccinate thousands of people."