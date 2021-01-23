THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences from drug dealing to dangerous driving and burglary to assaulting an emergency worker.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Carly Prosser

Aaron Preece

A couple raced a stolen BMW down a dual carriageway the wrong way in a terrifying act of dangerous driving the chasing policeman said was “the worst he’d ever seen”.

Carly Prosser and Aaron Preece “were lucky they didn’t kill someone” as they sped down the main A465 road between Merthyr Tydfil and Abergavenny.

A judge told the pair it was a miracle no one had ended up dead after the police pursuit during the early hours of the morning.

Prosser, 31, was jailed for 20 months and Preece, 25, locked up for eight months.

READ MORE: Woman smuggled drugs hidden in her vagina into prison

Brandon Crosdale

Crack cocaine dealer Brandon Crosdale was carrying £2,500 worth of drugs when he was rugby tackled by plain clothes police after he tried to escape their clutches.

The 21-year-old, from Newport, was arrested following a doomed getaway bid from the law in the city.

Crosdale was jailed for three years and four months.

MORE NEWS: Policewoman 'stalked by psycho boyfriend'

Mark Vance Samuels

A man banned from going to Newport city centre after a catalogue of anti-social behaviour was jailed.

Mark Vance Samuels was handed a prison sentence following his defiance of a criminal behaviour order.

The 44-year-old, formerly of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was locked up for 12 weeks after Cwmbran magistrates were told he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

READ MORE: Sex attacker jailed for assault on woman at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital

Raymond Olsen

A man banned from many Newport city centre shops was jailed after he attacked an emergency worker over the Christmas holiday.

Raymond Olsen was locked up after he admitted assaulting a custody detention officer at Newport Central police station on December 30.

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order after he went into Poundland the day before.

He was jailed for 44 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MORE NEWS: Boss and lorry driver stole thousands from Gwent steelworks

Liam Jones

Liam Jones was jailed for more than two years for a particularly mean burglary he committed against a vulnerable woman.

Gwent Police’s DC Carly Davis said outside court: “He targeted an elderly victim under the guise of offering cheap gardening work before distracting her and entering her home and stealing from her.”

Jones, 29, from Cross Keys, admitted the offence.