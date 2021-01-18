THREE men from Barry who travelled 25 miles to a Gwent town have been fined.
The men were stopped in Blackwood, having already travelled 25 miles from their home area.
Gwent Police gave the three fixed penalty notices for breaching the Covid-19 regulations.
The force advise that travelling to visit and go for a drive is not essential travel.
In current coronavirus guidelines, you are only permitted to meet members of your household or support bubble outdoors and exercise must begin and end at your home.
Essential travel includes the above exercise, to shop for basic necessities, a medical need or to care for someone vulnerable and travelling to and from work if working from home is not possible.