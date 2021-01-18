TWO men are set to go on trial in the summer after they pleaded not guilty to offering to supply cocaine and cannabis.
Sante Timmins, 20, of White Avenue, Duffryn, Newport, and Levy Timmins, 27, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place in Newport last year.
A trial date of July 26 was set with a time estimate of between four and five days.
Sante Timmins was granted bail and Levy Timmins was remanded in custody.
