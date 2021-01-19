A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

KARYS HUGH, 22, of Williams Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Corporation Road and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

KALLUM BENJAMIN JEAVONS, 25, of Devon Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,107.02 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing £927.02 worth of criminal damage to a Gwent Police Peugeot car and the criminal damage of a holding cell.

ADIL ALI, 22, of Glebe Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance and without a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTY MAURICE ZAHRA, 41, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing chocolate worth £25 from Poundland.

CHRISTINE KENNY, 33, of Clifton Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for two years after she pleaded guilty to public disorder.

She was ordered to pay a £21 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER LEONARD WOOD, 31, of Torridge Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, 50, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing meat worth £22 from Marks & Spencer.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

MARK STEVEN CALLAGHAN, 46, of Powell's Terrace, New Tredegar, was banned from driving after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH EDWARD WILLETTS, 45, of South Pandy Road, Caerphilly, was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon – a screwdriver – in public.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from prison.

JAMES NEIL CURRIE, 33, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for four years and 42 days and must pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from prison.

ALAN RIDDELL, 58, of Ffwrwm Road, Machen, was ordered to pay £72 in a fine and surcharge after he admitted being in breach of a community protection notice by contacting the police via a third party for no genuine reason and also making lewd and inappropriate comments to officers.

ARTHUR JOHN HARDING, 59, of Cwmalsie Lane, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Subaru Forester SUV whilst over the drink drive limit.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

LUKE STEPHENS, 21, of Pentrebane Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted the criminal damage of a door in Pontlottyn and failing to surrender.

Torfaen

LEWIS EDWARDS, 26, of Osbourne Road, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He must pay a £22 surcharge.

DEON ASHLEY KAY MORGAN, 27, of King Street, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £249 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she admitted public disorder and stealing food from One Stop in Pontypool.

Blaenau Gwent

MICHAEL JOHN VAUGHAN, 40, of High Street, Blaina, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

Monmouthshire

JAMIE PAUL SMITH, 33, of Hanratte Close, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted breaching a community protection notice by begging, placing a hat in front of him and sitting within 20 feet of a cash point.