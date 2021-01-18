Last week in the Welsh Assembly I discussed constitutional developments in Wales, and the kind of alternative models of governance we could consider.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed devolution up the agenda, as many people who did not even know who Mark Drakeford was before the emergence of the coronavirus are now told by him what they can and cannot buy in supermarkets, and for what reason they may leave their homes.

One reason I am opposed to the current model of governance in Wales is that the devolution ‘settlement’ is nothing of the sort. A settlement implies stability, yet the Welsh Government, and the majority of members of the Welsh Assembly, are constantly calling for greater devolution of powers.

The Welsh Government has for some time now been calling for the devolution of justice to Cardiff Bay, and now even advocates federalism, stripping Westminster of most of its powers, save defence and strategic economic decisions.

This would pull Wales even further away from the United Kingdom, and far from stemming the threat of Welsh separatism, it would be another step in Wales’ 20 year long sleepwalk towards independence.

Some who oppose my point of view, believe that the only option for Wales, should the Senedd be abolished, would be to have a kind of viceroy for Wales: A Secretary of State who would administer the devolved competences. However this is not our only option. We could revert to the constitutional arrangement we enjoyed before the establishment of the Welsh Office and its Secretary of State for Wales.

We could integrate departments properly and genuinely have a UK (or at least England and Wales) government. We could empower local government, allowing Welsh councils greater freedoms than they now have. We could return the Welsh education system to at least the standards seen in England. We could once again rely on a single, integrated NHS, true to the model of Aneurin Bevan, and deal with Covid-19 together.

For too long the debate around the governance of Wales has moved only in one direction, and people of my disposition, although growing in number, are routinely shut down and considered anti-Wales, as if Wales was only created when Tony Blair allowed a referendum on devolution.

I am looking forward to further discussions and debates in advance of this year's Welsh Assembly election. I think this election could be a crossroads for Wales, at which the electorate decide between a Wales integrated into the United Kingdom, or a Wales which continues to sleepwalk towards independence.