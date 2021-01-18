TWO friends left drinkers seriously injured after a “nasty” brawl erupted outside a city centre pub during the early hours of the morning.

Dewi Williams and David Preston assaulted customers following a major ruckus involving more than a dozen men and women at the Cross Keys pub in Newport.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how a “mob” first attacked Williams before the pair took the law into their own hands and left revellers sprawled over Market Street.

Preston shattered the eye socket of one innocent man who was unlucky enough to be caught in his line of fire.

MORE NEWS:

Williams, 25, and Preston, 29, both of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, were told by a judge they were fortunate to escape with suspended jail sentences.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said Williams was first “attacked by a number of people” outside the Cross Keys.

The unsavoury incident was captured on CCTV and played to the court.

Mr Pinnell said: “Mr Williams then headbutted Ross Compton and Mr Preston punched him twice. Their victim suffered two broken teeth.

“Mr Preston then punched Aled Irwin, causing him a fractured eye socket and he also needed three stitches to his upper eye lid.

“He was the victim of a gratuitous punch. He was just in the way.

“His glasses were broken and he suffered from headaches and nose bleeds afterwards.

“Mr Preston knocked four men in total to the ground.”

Both defendants admitted causing actual bodily harm to Mr Compton.

Preston pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Irwin and affray.

The offences occurred in Newport on October 14, 2019.

Preston had a previous conviction for battery and Williams for affray and battery.

Gareth Williams, representing father-of-one Preston, said: “He has saved money to pay Mr Irwin compensation.

“The defendant is a family man. He lost his self-control and was lashing out.

“He’s appalled by what he did.”

Stuart John, mitigating for Williams, said: “He was attacked at the start of the incident.”

His lawyer added: “The defendant is genuinely and deeply remorseful.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, said: “I watched the CCTV. It was disgraceful behaviour. “It was absolutely appalling. There was a group of people of both sexes drinking far too much and completely losing control of themselves.

“It was a nasty scene of disorder.

“Mr Preston, you have a great job, a child and a loving partner. What on earth were you doing?”

“Mr Williams you were attacked by the mob. But after being attacked, you did have the opportunity to walk away.”

Preston was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and attend a thinking skills programme.

He must also pay Mr Irwin £1,000 in compensation, £300 costs and a £149 surcharge.

Williams, was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Williams must also pay a £149 victim surcharge and £300 costs.