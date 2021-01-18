THE South Wales Argus will soon be home to a digital online portal which will tell residents of important changes within their communities.

The update comes as part of a wider network change across the local news media sector, funded by £1 million from the Google News Initiative.

The project will see public notices detailing information such as planning applications, construction, transport links, roadworks, licensing changes and the like uploaded on the main pages of local news websites across the UK.

The Online Public Notices Portal will be fully searchable by postcode, type of notice and keyword and, in addition to operating as a standalone site, will operate within around 800 local news media websites in the UK.

The portal will deliver notifications for users who have signed up to receive alerts about particular types of planning notices, or notices relating to a specific geographic area.

News Media Association chairman Henry Faure Walker said: “The new initiatives announced today will significantly boost the visibility of public notices by harnessing local news media’s massive online reach and highly trusted relationship with local communities.

“This will deliver value for the public and further strengthen democracy at a local level – a key function of local news media.

“As the industry works together to deliver these initiatives over the coming months, it is absolutely essential that Government commits to keeping the partnership between local news media and local councils strong by retaining the statutory requirement for local authorities to publish planning notices in local newspapers in print.

“Whilst we continue to innovate digitally, we must also remember that there are still many people for whom online is not their preference, and they must not be disenfranchised.”

The project is the latest collaboration between the UK news media industry and the Google News Initiative which has included initiatives in recent years such as Laudable (Reach plc and JPI Media), the Community Content Network (Newsquest Media Group), RADAR (PA Media Group), and the Journalism Skills Academy (NCTJ).

A steering group of local publishers has been tasked with appointing a development partner for the Online Public Notices Portal and overseeing its delivery.

The plan will see the launch of a beta version of the portal in the summer 2021.