Life is anything but normal right now—and staying at home day after day with no end in sight can be a struggle. However, there are some products that make living in lockdown easier, including a few of our favourite smart home gadgets.

From turning on the lights from your phone to asking Alexa to make you a pot of coffee, here are the 10 smart home devices you need during the lockdown.

1. A set of Tile trackers so you don’t lose your stuff

The Tile Essentials Kit includes four different tracking devices to find your lost stuff. Credit: Tile

Spending more time at home doesn’t make you less prone to misplacing your stuff, which is why you need an easy way to keep track of it all. Tile trackers come in all shapes and sizes, connect via Bluetooth, and can be stuck to remotes, hung on a set of keys, tucked inside of your wallet, and more.

When an item goes missing, open the Tile app on your smartphone or tablet to play a loud tone on the Tile that’s attached to your missing time. Follow the sound and voilà—in a matter of seconds you’ve located your remote that’s been lodged in the couch for days. Tile also syncs with Amazon Alexa, so you can say "Alexa, ask Tile to find my keys."

You can also use Tile to find your lost phone. For example, if you misplace your phone inside of your home (hey, it happens to the best of us), you can click any of your Tile trackers to play a tone on your phone.

We recommend the Tile Essentials Kit to keep track of a variety of knick-knacks in your home. The Essentials Kit comes with one slim wallet insert, two Tile Stickers that adhere well to remotes, and one Tile Mate that can be attached to a set of keys.

Get the Tile Essentials Kit on Amazon for £53.20

2. An Amazon Echo speaker to help you at home

The Echo is the perfect blend of affordability and versatility. Credit: Amazon

From setting reminders to turning on the lights, there’s not much an Amazon Echo Dot speaker can’t do. It's ideal for living in quarantine since you can use it to control your home, make calls to friends and family, entertain your kids, catch up on podcasts, and more.

Get the Echo Dot (4th-generation on Amazon for £34.99

3. A smart plug to control your home

This smart outlet has two outlets that can be controlled independently. Credit: TP-Link

Now that you're likely spending more time at home, you can make your days run easier with the help of a smart plug. A smart plug turns your everyday electronics (think TVs, lamps, and speakers) into devices that can be controlled from your phone, or with the help of Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get the TP-Link Tapo Smart WiFi plug on Amazon for £8.99

4. A Facebook Portal so you can make interactive video calls

The Facebook Portal is a smart display screen that can make video calls using fun features like augmented reality. Credit: Facebook

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, you’ve probably spent a lot of time video chatting with friends and family. However, a dedicated video-chatting device like the 10-inch Facebook Portal makes quarantine makes video calls so much better with augmented reality effects, good sound, and even better video quality. The person you're calling will need to have WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger installed on their smartphone or tablet, or use Facebook Portal to answer your call.

Get the Facebook Portal on Amazon for £169

5. Our favourite affordable smart robot vacuum to help you clean less

The Eufy Robovac 30C works with Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free cleaning. Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

As you spend more time indoors, you’ve probably noticed that you’re cleaning more than you were pre-pandemic (especially if you’ve got kids around). If the constant cleaning is bringing you down, let a smart robot vacuum do the work for you.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is an affordable, easy-to-use smart robot vacuum that includes two magnetic boundary strips that can be used to keep it from wandering off into sensitive areas. From the app, you can dictate cleaning schedules, initial cleanings, and check on the battery status. If you don’t have your phone on you, the 30C can also be controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant by saying, "OK Google, ask RoboVac (robot name) to start cleaning" or "Alexa, ask RoboVac (robot name) to stop cleaning."

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C on Amazon for £289.99

6. The best streaming device for watching shows during lockdown

The Roku Streaming Stick is the only device you need to stream shows and more during lockdown Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan

One way to pass the time during quarantine is to get lost in a good show or movie using a media streaming device like the Roku Streaming Stick+. We think it's one of the best streaming device for most people because it's fast and easy to use.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ on Amazon for £48

7. A smart thermostat so you can turn up the heat from the couch

Credit: Google

The great thing about smart thermostats is that you can adjust the temperature of your home from your bed or during a Zoom call. Our favourite smart thermostat, the Google Nest, comes with scheduling features for easy control during lockdown.

Get the Google Nest on Amazon for £185.51

8. Our favourite smart bulbs you can turn on and off from your home office

Smart bulbs make it easy to control the lights with your voice or from your phone. Credit: Philips Hue

Improving your lighting during a video call is easier said than done—and sometimes all you need to do is turn on the lights. Since getting up during the middle of a video call probably isn’t an option, smart bulbs can be used to control the lights in your house when you need more brightness but can't get up to flip the switch.

For easy installation and use, we recommend the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit for your smart bulb needs. The Philips Hue app offers a robust suite of features that allow you to set lighting schedules and routines to help gradually wake you up. There's even a sunset and sunrise routine so your lights will fade in and out depending on the time of day.

Get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit on Amazon for £124.95

