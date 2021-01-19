FAMILY and colleagues have paid tribute to a respected Caldicot teacher following his death.

Eric Johnson died on Tuesday, December 22. He was 83 years old.

Born in 1937, Mr Johnson trained as a carpenter and cabinet maker, before doing his National Service in the Royal Air Force.

He put his carpentry skills to work as part of the project to construct the Severn Bridge - while also building his own house in Portskewett.

Mr Johnson began his teaching career in Bristol before starting as a woodwork and metalwork teacher in Caldicot Comprehensive School in 1974.

He taught and inspired hundreds of pupils, also taking a major part in school productions as a stage manager.

His workmanship in carpentry was described by his daughter Angela Cowles as "outstanding, as shown in the many pieces he made for family and friends".

Hundreds of pupils and teachers have paid tribute to his kind and patient teaching skills, some even remembering the projects they made in his classes - pencil cases, owls and even a guitar.

He spent 28 years as a teacher in Caldicot a job he so loved before retiring in 2002.

Allen Lloyd, a colleague of Mr Johnson's paid tribute to "a great workmate and friend".

"Eric was well loved by all of the staff and soon became known as the practical joker of the school," he said.

"A typical example was the afternoon when hid my bicycle in the staff ladies toilet. At the end of schooldays, I started to panic as I thought that the bicycle had been stolen.

"When I saw Eric hanging around, I knew that he must be involved. To make matters worse, as I was wheeling it from its hiding place, I was caught by the headmaster.

"Fortunately, he immediately guessed that Eric was involved and enjoyed my embarrassment."

At the end of last year, Mr Johnson had a fall at his home.

He was admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital, where he contracted Covid-19.

He died a short time later.

Mr Johnson's funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 20. Anyone wishing to pay their respects as he takes his final journey is welcome to do so by lining the route the cortege will take.

The funeral will be private, due to coronavirus restrictions, anyone wishing to pay their respects as he takes his final journey is welcome to do so by lining the route the cortege will take.

The cortege will leave his home in Caldicot Road, Portskewett at 1.05pm travelling towards Caldicot, passing Caldicot Comprehensive School, and on towards Magor.