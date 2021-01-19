A MAN has appeared in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Leonard Edwards, 23, of Albion Road, Pontypool, faces an allegation relating to an alleged attack on Kevin Baghurst in Newport on October 27, 2019.
The defendant appeared before Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was represented by Martha Smith-Higgins and the prosecution by Emma Harris.
Edwards was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court next on January 26.
