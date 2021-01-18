PLANS have been lodged to demolish a former Risca care home.
Ty Darren Home for the Elderly on Cromwell Road closed ten years ago and has been sitting vacant ever since.
Now Caerphilly County Borough Council want to demolish the building and replace it with housing.
According to the planning application the two-storey former care home is “falling into disrepair”.
Although there are no details on what type of housing or how many, the application says this will be submitted separately.
If approved, work on demolishing the care home could start as early as March and be finished by May.
Under the plans, asbestos would be removed by a licenced contractor before the demolition work takes place. The ground would then be levelled and topped with soil and grass seed.
The demolition plans will be considered by the council in the coming months.