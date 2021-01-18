ONE of the biggest bus operators in the country has unveiled new bridge alert technology across its fleet after more than 1,700 bridges were hit last year.

The £4 million project was announced by Stagecoach last week.

GreenRoad’s core safety system is installed on all of Stagecoach’s 8,000 buses in England, Scotland and Wales.

Using a simple traffic-light-like LED system on the dashboard, the GreenRoad system gives drivers instant feedback about their driving manoeuvres.

Stagecoach has been in discussions with GreenRoad over the past eight months on how to extend the telematics technology to further improve safety for its fleet - including 3,800 double-decker buses - around low bridges.

MORE NEWS:

Data from Network Rail shows that there were 1,714 railway bridge strikes across the country in the 2019-20 financial year.

Most of these incidents involve heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), with between 40 and 50 a year related to buses.

As well as the potential for serious injuries, bridge strikes have significant financial and other costs for the country. On average, a single bridge strike costs more than £6,000 and in 2019-20 these incidents resulted in more than 7,800 hours of delays for rail passengers alone.

The intelligent GreenRoad system will use GPS vehicle location data and mapping services to alert the driver to nearby low bridges. If the technology determines that the bus is heading towards a low bridge, it will sound an in-cab alert, allowing a safe exit route that avoids the bridge.

Following a 16-week software development phase, the technology and associated speakers will be installed on Stagecoach buses across the country by summer 2021.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths said: “Everything we do starts with safety: for our customers, our people, pedestrians and other road users. "Buses are already one of the safest forms of travel. But every year we invest millions of pounds in training our professional driving team and new technology to make our public transport operations even safer.”