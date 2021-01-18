GOOD Morning Britain host Piers Morgan couldn’t wait to challenge Pamela Anderson on her claim that vegans have better sex on Monday’s instalment of the ITV breakfast show.

The Baywatch star sparked debate over the weekend after tweeting “vegans make better lovers” when explaining the benefits of a vegan lifestyle for men to her one million followers.

She tweeted: “Vegans make better lovers. The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else) It slows blood flow to all the body's organs, not just the heart.

"You can improve your overall health and increase stamina in the bedroom by going vegan.”

It was a tweet that grabbed the attention of Mr Morgan and he wasted no time in bringing it up as Pamela Anderson joined him on GMB alongside Susanna Reid.

“There’s a lot of research that went into this,” Ms Anderson insisted while defending her statement: “More fun things happen even when you’re sleeping. You’re the perfect candidate for veganism.’

Mr Morgan replied: “I’m a meat eater and I can assure you, fun things happen to us too,” before Ms Reid cringed: “I can’t believe we’re divulging all this information on-air.”

“I think it’s a very important debate,” Mr Morgan said. “My question is, is your assertion that vegans genuinely have better sex lives than meat eaters?”

The actress who has been vegan for 30 years hit back: “I’m vegan, I’m fairly confident in that statement,” and when asked whether her sex life improved after she stopped eating meat she said: “Yes, definitely but I’ve always had a lot of fun in that department.”

Over the weekend, Mr Morgan cheekily asked "want to test that theory?" in response to Ms Anderson's tweets.

During the interview Mr Morgan said: “The jury’s out Pamela.

"I did offer on Twitter to test this theory Pamela, but I don’t know if you did respond.”

Co-presenter Susanna Reid stopped him in his tracks, saying: "Because that was really sleazy."

Ms Anderson laughed: "Typical Piers," before Ms Reid replied: "Best ignored, frankly."

Good Morning Britain’s resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones joined in on the debate.

When asked whether there was any truth to the claims Dr Hilary said: “It can be but not necessarily. You could eat chips all day and still have a vegan diet.

“If you’re educated and knowledgeable about veganism of course you can have all the nutrients that you need but of course it’s very difficult.

“The amount of cholesterol you eat in meat and dairy, the blood flow to the rest of your body becomes restricted.”

He added: “It’s stretching a point to a great degree.

“You can have high cholesterol levels if you’re a vegan if you’re eating the wrong food. As far as too much red meat, there is the possibility that your arteries could suffer too.”