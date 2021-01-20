A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

ROBERT DEVNEY, 47, of Fisher Close, Newport, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

DUSAN POLLAK, 26, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £575 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDER ZUPKO, 20, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay costs of £60 after he admitted breaching the requirements of a community order for driving whilst disqualified.

Monmouthshire

BRADLEY HEMMINGS, 19, of Somerset Way, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of entering Cwmbran town centre which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £595 in costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

RICHARD FLANAGAN, 31, of Rhiw Wen, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

STUART IMM, 70, of Tolpath, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted failing to stop after an accident.

He was ordered to pay £112 in costs and a surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with five points.

Caerphilly

JAY WALLACE, 26, of Dylan Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DEREK PHILLIPS, 70, of Waunfawr Terrace, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EMRYS WHITTLE, 53, of First Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assault by beating and public disorder.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB ISAAC, 22, of Cheriton Grove, Tonteg, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in Ystrad Mynach.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for three months, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.