THE next Dean of Newport has been revealed.

Revd Canon Ian Black has been appointed to the role, it has been announced.

Canon Ian has been Vicar of Peterborough and a Residentiary Canon at Peterborough Cathedral since 2012.

The Right Revd Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth, said: “I am delighted that Ian will be coming to join us here in Newport.

"Ian brings a wealth of experience from a wide range of contexts that will enrich the life of the diocese as well as the Cathedral.

"His current roles in the Church, City and Diocese of Peterborough equip him well for the ministry that awaits him here and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”

In his new role, Canon Ian will lead Newport Cathedral in its mission and ministry and become an integral part of the bishop’s leadership team.

He said: “It’s an honour to be asked to take on this new responsibility in Newport.

"Newport Cathedral has deep spiritual roots and I look forward to leading it as a vibrant house of worship, open and inclusive welcome and faithful and loving witness.

“I am also looking forward to getting out and about in the diocese and getting to know the parishes and communities in this part of Wales.

“There are lots of challenges facing our churches and communities, especially at the moment.”

It is expected that Canon Ian and his wife Susan will move to South Wales after Easter, and he will take up his new post later in the spring.