AN INQUEST into the deaths of several residents at a nursing home at the centre of a care scandal dating back 18 years has opened.

The deaths of seven residents at the former Brithdir Nursing Home, recorded between 2003 and 2005, were part of extensive investigations and enquiries conducted by Gwent Police, which became known as Operation Jasmine.

An inquest into the deaths of six of the residents - Stanley James, June Hamer, William Hickman, Stanley Bradford, Edith Evans and Evelyn Jones - will be heard over the coming weeks before assistant coroner for the county of Gwent Geraint Williams. An inquest relating to a seventh resident - Matthew Higgins - will to be held immediately after.

READ MORE:

The inquest will consider the nature of the care given to the deceased, the role played by the owners, managers and staff at the home and also the involvement of the local authority, the local health board and the (then) Care Standards Inspectorate for Wales (CSIW) in the management and running of the home.

“Brithdir did not operate in isolation,” said Mr Williams. “Some residents were placed at Brithdir by the local authority and the local health board – at the time the Caerphilly Local Health Board.”

Mr Williams also noted CSIW's responsibility for ensuring standards were adhered to in homes such as Brithdir.

“Brithdir was opened in 1991 and it was to cater for 24 dementia and mentally infirm patients and 10 dementia and mentally infirm residents,” he said.

“In April 2002, it was sold to Puretruce Healthcare Ltd [owned by Dr Prana Das and Dr Nishebita Das].

“Even before it changed owners, state agencies raised concerns over the number of residents suffering with pressure sores. This continued after the change in ownership.

“Serious issues were identified in the running of Brithdir. At one stage, an embargo was placed on Brithdir, which prevented residents being placed at Brithdir.”

This was lifted, Mr Williams said, and residents continued to be admitted until it closed in 2006.

CSIW described its relationship with Dr Prana Das as “difficult,” Mr Williams said, while the state agencies - the local authority and health board - said the home “was not being run appropriately.”

Concerns had been raised, said Mr Williams, over malnourishment and the general neglect of residents’ needs.

Stanley James, born on January 29, 1914, was admitted to Brithdir Nursing Home in September 1995. He had a history of dementia and was immobile, and in February 2002 was identified as having pressure sores. These progressed in severity over the next month, and Mr James died on August 29, 2003.

June Hamer was diagnosed with dementia in May 2001 and was admitted to Brithdir in October 2003 – aged 71. In April 2004, a pressure sore developed, Mr Williams said. She died at Merthyr Hospital on August 27, 2004.

William Hickman, born February 26, 1933, had suffered a stroke in 1996, before being admitted to Brithdir in November 1999. In June 2004, “a doctor recorded pressure sores, and [Mr Hickman] lost the ability to feed himself,” Mr Williams said. Mr Hickman died on September 21, 2004.

Stanley Bradford, born April 28, 1929, was identified as having chest and urine problems. He was observed to be “seriously malnourished” said Mr Williams, and ten days later, on September 29, 2005, Mr Bradford died at the nursing home.

Hospital staff found Edith Evans, born November 16, 1919, was not able to communicate and or feed herself, and her feeder looked infected. “The medical staff reported she was in poor health and appeared unkempt and dirty,” said Mr Williams. Her condition deteriorated and she died on September 30, 2005.

Evelyn Jones, born November 28, 1917, had been transferred to Brithdir Nursing Home in August 2005. On November 21 of that year, she was admitted to Prince Charles Hospital with chest and urine problems. On November 29, she was transferred to Aberbargoed Hospital where she died the next day.