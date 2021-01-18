A PAEDOPHILE has admitted committing grooming offences against six underage schoolgirls aged between 13 and 15.
Alan Parsons, 25, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, pleaded guilty to seven charges before a judge.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the abuse took place in the summer of 2018.
Parsons admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and six counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.
The defendant was represented by Eugene Egan who asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Judge Daniel Williams set a sentence date of February 12 and warned Parsons, who was granted conditional bail, he could be facing a prison sentence.
Nigel Fryer appeared for the prosecution.
