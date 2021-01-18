EVIDENCE from Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) teams in Wales of "viral spread" in supermarkets is a key factor behind the tightening of the rules governing how we should shop in them, a Welsh Government minister said today.

The new rules for 'essential' retailers, announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford last Friday, include limiting the number of customers in side at any one time, and providing hand sanitiser for shoppers.

Speaking at today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, education minister Kirsty Williams said the Welsh Government's "actions... are motivated by a variety of factors".

"Certainly from TTP reports from local incident management teams that there is evidence of viral spread in supermarket settings," she said.

"That is especially true now we find ourselves with the new variant of the virus, which is more transmissible than the previous version.

"Concerns are certainly being expressed by the general public and obviously from those who work in the sector, so there are a number of factors.

"But there is evidence from TTP that supermarkets can be a source of transmission and that is why it is really, really important to remember that if you are travelling to the supermarket to do your essential shop, to try and do that in a way that is mindful of all the rules - keeping you distance from other shoppers, using the sanitation facilities that need to be available in each supermarket, queuing in a respectful way, respectful of people's space, and being really respectful of those who work in the supermarket."

Ms Williams said it has been "really upsetting" to hear from supermarket workers who have received abuse from members of the public when they are trying to offer advice about how to shop safely.

"They are trying to do their job. They are trying to keep you safe, so please, if you are approached by a supermarket worker, please do try to take their advice and shop as safely as you can," she said.