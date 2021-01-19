A MAN who walked into a petrol station shop topless with a hunting knife has been sentenced to a hospital order.
Matthew Wall, 28, from Cwmbran, "appeared to be acting in a bizarre way” after he entered the garage on the town’s Henllys Way.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant, of no fixed abode, has been diagnosed as having schizophrenia and was suffering from psychosis at the time.
The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Wall: “On July 7, 2020, you visited a petrol station in Cwmbran.
MORE NEWS
“You were plainly in an agitated state. You were topless and appeared to be behaving in a bizarre way.
“The shop assistant was made very nervous.
“You told her you felt safe there because they had CCTV cameras.
“I accept you weren’t waving the hunting knife around or threatening anyone with it.”
The judge added that Wall had previous convictions for violence and robbery for which he had received custodial sentences.
Wall pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public.
He will be treated at St Cadoc's Hospital in Newport.
Comments are closed on this article.