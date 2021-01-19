PEOPLE seeking updates on relatives or friends in hospital in Gwent can now use dedicated telephone lines as part of a new temporary service.

Designed to address the distress many are feeling at a time when visiting is not allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic the service - which will run for three months - employs telephonists at main hospital sites, serving as a point of contact for callers inquiring about updates.

"We are aware of the significant difficulties the public are experiencing when trying to contact our wards during these very challenging times," reads an Aneurin Bevan University Health Board statement.

"We sincerely apologise for the distress this is causing. We wish to reassure you that we are recruiting additional staff to support the ward areas.

"Whilst we recruit, we have secured additional telephony support at each of our main hospital sites, seven days a week.

"The telephonists will act as a link between callers and the wards. If the telephonist can answer your query there and then, they will do so.

"Whilst they will be unable to discuss clinical information, they will be able to pass messages to the wards and inform callers of when the ward will ring callers back."

Visiting relatives in hospital in Gwent has, as in other areas, not been allowed for some time, to try to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone inquiring about a relative or friend, is asked to continue to ring the ward first - but if they are unable to get through, the dedicated lines below are available 8am-10am, midday-2pm, and 4pm-6pm: