A NEW vaccination centre in Newport will run seven days a week, depending on vaccine supply.

Gwent's health board has so far vaccinated a total of 25,877 people against Covid-19 across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Army and RAF members are working alongside Aneurin Bevan University Health Board staff to expand the vaccine programme across Gwent.

As of Monday, the vaccine has been offered to residents from 72 of the 95 care homes for elderly people in the health board area.

MORE NEWS:

Staff in 90 per cent of Gwent's care homes have also been offered the coronavirus jab.

The latest ABUHB figures show the health board has vaccinated more than 7,700 people aged 80 or over, as well as more than 6,500 front-line medical staff.

A further 24,000 vaccine doses will be made available in Gwent this week.

Vaccinations for the over-80s will be extended to 72 GP surgeries across the region in addition to Gwent's now five vaccination centres – one in each council area.

Plans for this week also include sending vaccine invitation letters to people in the next priority group – those aged 75 or older.

ABUHB said it expects to increase capacity as vaccine supplies become more available.

There is currently a more secure supply of the Pfizer vaccine, but due to delicate storage requirements this form of the vaccine can only be offered at the health board's larger vaccination centres, it said.

"We will continue to keep you updated, however due to a number of variable factors, such as the supply of vaccine, allocated plans can change at short notice," the health board said on Monday.

"We want to thank you for your continued support and together we will help keep Gwent safe."

Each vaccination centre in the Gwent region are appointment-only and people will be contacted if they are being called for their appointment.