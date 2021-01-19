THE idea of making getting the coronavirus vaccination compulsory has been met with a mixed response by Argus readers - with some backing the idea, but others claiming it amounts to "communism".

After news that some people who were eligible to receive their vaccine had failed to show up at the vaccination centre, meaning that dose of vaccine was potentially wasted, we asked Argus readers for their views on making the vaccine mandatory.

Opinion among commenters on Facebook was, generally, that people should be free to choose, but that failure to show up to receive the vaccine should incur some sort of repercussion.

Ginevra Williams said: "I will be having the vaccine, but the choice has to be up to the individual. "However, if they do not want to be vaccinated do not waste an appointment that someone else could have, that might just save their lives."

Rod Young said; "No, but they should be charged for a missed appointment.

"Those who choose not to have the jab should understand how that may well restrict their movements in the future - shopping, holidays, flights, football stadiums, cinemas etc."

Tim Sergent said that anyone deciding against having the vaccine would be "bonkers", with Tim Ingham going further, saying that no-shows who "can't be bothered to turn up" should be fined.

There were, of course, those who were of the view that any sort of legislation to enforce vaccination would be the start of something more sinister.

Keith Mower said: "Nothing should be compulsory.

"Your body and you have the right to say no."

Betty Jones cautioned people to "think people, think", before stating that "if we are not allowed freedom of choice, we are in a communism country [sic], and none of us want that".

There were those who said that they would welcome a compulsory vaccination programme, however.

Llewellyn Smith said: "Yes definitely.

"If the government is willing to make social distancing and face masks compulsory, then having the vaccines should be made compulsory too."

Lyn King agreed, saying simply: "Yes, let’s make everyone safe."