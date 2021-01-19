AN EARLY-morning crash on the M4 motorway near Newport caused heavy congestion this morning.
Gwent Police have confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
The incident occurred eastbound between Junction 27 (Highcross) and Junction 26 (Malpas Road), at around 7.50am.
READ MORE:
Gwent Police attended, along with one ambulance - no injuries requiring hospital treatment were reported.
One lane was closed for a time to allow for the safe recovery of the vehilces.
The road was fully reopened at around 9.30am.