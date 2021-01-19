A MOTHER-OF-FOUR with terminal cancer is ‘absolutely furious’ after being told her children will be put into care if she dies.

Emma Jammeh was diagnosed with stomach and ovarian cancer in November last year – the condition is rare in women her age, and doctors have predicted she has six to 12 months left to live.

The 35-year-old, from Barry, was devastated at the diagnosis and concerned about what would happen to her children – Lorenzo (three), Smyler (14), Francis (16) and Morwen (17) – should the worst happen.

Emma Jemmah and her kids Smyler, Morwen, Lorenzo and Francis

Friends, family, and the community came together to fundraise for the single mother – collecting money for her to make memories with her children, and to help cover funeral costs and the legal expenses of arranging for Ms Jammah’s sister, Amanda Pratt, to have guardianship for the children.

It was believed that Ms Pratt, who also has children of her own, could take on the responsibility – particularly for toddler Lorenzo – and avoid the siblings being put into care.

But Ms Jammeh has since been told by Vale of Glamorgan Council social services that her children will be put into care if she dies.

Ms Jammeh, who has to isolate for 10 days after each round of treatment, said: “I was absolutely furious.

“She sat in my house before and talked about all the care and support on offer, but now this. I don’t know how they can do this to me.

“I’m trying to fight through this for my kids. I’m seriously ill and they’re not helping me.

“I’m not the first person this has happened to and I won’t be the last; it’s absolutely disgusting.

“I’m depressed and can’t sleep properly; I’m seeking legal advice, but I think legal aid should be in place to help people in positions like this.”

You can show your support for Ms Jammeh and her family by donating at www.gofundme.com/f/emma-jammeh-the-holiday-of-memories

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases.

“In such sad circumstances we would always work closely with the family to ensure that the future wellbeing of the children is paramount.”

Despite her frustration at the situation Ms Jammeh has praised the ‘amazing’ support from the community, including those who have donated to help keep the family together.

“The support from the community has been amazing, fair play,” said Ms Jammeh.

“Fundraising is going great I can’t fault all the people who have helped; it just feels like social services don’t care.

“Treatment is going fine at the moment; I’ve not been really poorly yet which must be a good sign.”

Ms Jammeh has a scan later in the month and has said that if chemotherapy stops her being able to enjoy what time she has left she will stop treatment.

People can join the Facebook group ‘Emma Jammeh - Memories and Updates’ to find out about events on to raise funds, or to suggest their own.