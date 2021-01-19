A MAN had his arm broken and a woman suffered a facial injury during an attempted robbery near Cwmbran.
Gwent Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened in Croesyceiliog between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Friday, January 15.
Reports were received of three men entering a shed in Woodland Road dressed in black clothing and wearing balaclavas.
One of the men was carrying a baseball bat and another was carrying a hammer.
A 30-year-old man sustained a broken arm and a 35-year-old woman sustained a minor facial injury during the robbery.
No items were stolen.
DC Richard Morgan said: “Understandably, an incident of this nature will cause concern for the residents in this area. Enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for witnesses who may have seen the three suspects walking in the Cwrt Glas area towards Woodland Road and then walking from Woodland Road towards the Cwrt Glas area between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Friday.
“Anyone who may have CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage of the area at the time, is also asked to get in touch by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2100016821. You can also report information via direct message through our Facebook and Twitter pages.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”