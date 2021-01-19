AN IDEA born from the congregation of a Blackwood church to provide night shelter and tourist accommodation could become reality after plans were lodged with Caerphilly County Borough Council.
If approved, a new building will be built at the rear of the Argoed Baptist Church on High Street, which would provide refuge and night shelter all year round and temporary accommodation for tourists during the summer months.
The scheme, known as project Water Hole, will provide two one-bedroom flats.
A design and access statement for the application says the project aims “to create a safe space for tourists and visitors to enjoy the spectacular scenery and environment of the Sirhowy Valley that is both affordable and ethical”.
It says that revenues from the project would be used “to provide safe, secure and humane accommodation to homeless individuals” through the night shelter.
There is also potential for the development to benefit from the rural community development fund, according to the access statement.
The development will be considered by Caerphilly County Borough Council in the coming months.