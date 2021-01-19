CASH and jewellery have been stolen in a burglary.
Detectives from Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which happened in Llanwern.
A home in Dockwell Terrace, Station Road, was broken into on Sunday, January 17.
Jewellery and money was taken during the incident.
CCTV from the area captured an image of two people Gwent Police hope to speak to.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Llanwern.
"We’re investigating a burglary of a property in Dockwell Terrace, Station Road which took place between 11.30am and 6.15pm on Sunday, January 17.
"A quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen.
"Officers would like to speak to the individuals pictured in this CCTV image as they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.
"If anyone recognises their clothing or has any information you can call us on 101 quoting reference 2100019141 or contact us via direct message through our Facebook and Twitter pages.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."