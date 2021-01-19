The past year has been very challenging for many people. There are so many pressures on families at this time, juggling home schooling, working from home, caring for elderly relatives, coping with concerns about work, business, finances, and so much more.

We have continued to find new ways to reach out to our communities and businesses at this difficult time. We are continuing to arrange online meetings so people can connect with us digitally from the safety of their own homes.

Our annual budget engagement process is currently taking place, I would encourage everyone to share their views on the proposals we are making with us between now and Wednesday, February 17 when the consultation ends.

We have organised a live two-hour Budget livestream from 6pm on Wednesday, January 27, which will provide an opportunity to discuss the proposals and ask questions.

You can read the full details of the proposals at Monmouthshire.gov.uk/budget-2021-2022 where you can also to register for the budget webinar on Wednesday January 27, and complete the budget survey.

We’re also engaging with businesses digitally to support them through some challenging times.

We’ve set up Business Support live-streamed events on Thursday January 28 – one at 8.30am and one at 5.30pm, at times we hope are most convenient times for business owners.

These will be a chance to ask questions about grants for businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and other matters with a panel consisting of members of the council’s business team, Councillor Bob Greenland, and a representative of Welsh Government and I. We sincerely hope that a range of businesses join to speak to us.

Businesses wishing to take part in one of the Business Support webinars on Thursday January 28, will need to visit Monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-advice and register in advance, specifying which session they would like to join. A link to the live event will be emailed to each business that responds.

If you miss any of these live online events, you will be able to watch them afterwards and send more questions. We’ll be uploading videos of the Business Support and the Budget Engagement events online afterwards, the links to which will be on the webpages listed above. If you have the time, please watch them and let us know if they have been helpful.